– WWE is currently discussing the idea of The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defend their newly won WWE Tag-Team Championships on the WrestleMania 41 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown next Friday, April 18, 2025. The decision has not yet been confirmed, but has been under consideration for the past couple of days. As noted, John Cena was also recently added to the advertising for the final SmackDown on 4/18 before WrestleMania 41.

– WWE Shop has released new Cody Rhodes merchandise ahead of WrestleMania 41. The theme for the new gear is “Vegas Nightmare,” and some of the new items also feature Cody’s dog, Pharaoh.

– WWE released a special sneak peek teaser clip of the new episode of WWE Rivals on their official YouTube channel. The video features a look at this coming Sunday’s episode on April 13, which will air as part of the WWE Superstar Sunday block of original programming on A&E. The episode focuses on the rivalry between former members of The Shield, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.