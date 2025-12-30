A potential return window has emerged for Chad Gable.

Gable has been sidelined since June after suffering a rotator cuff injury, an angle that played out on the June 23 episode of WWE Raw when Penta appeared to snap Gable’s arm during a backstage segment.

He underwent surgery shortly thereafter and has been out of action ever since.

According to one source, there is internal belief within WWE that Gable could be back as soon as January 5, which coincides with the one-year anniversary episode of Raw on Netflix.

Gable has reportedly spent several days at the WWE Performance Center over the past month, working toward a potential in-ring return.

If that timetable holds, his absence would span more than six months.

Gable has not wrestled since successfully defending the WWE Speed Championship under the El Grande Americano persona against Berto during a June 17 taping at the Performance Center.

Following Gable’s injury, Ludwig Kaiser is believed to have taken over the Americano role.

That included a high-profile appearance at AAA Guerra de Titanes in Guadalajara on December 20, where Kaiser and Dominik Mysterio, competing as Los Gringos Locos 2.0, came up short against Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio in the main event.

All eyes now turn to early January as WWE continues to prepare for its next major chapter.

