So, is Chris Jericho making his highly-anticipated WWE return tonight?

Or not?

According to one source, “The Ayatollah of Rock ‘N’ Rolla” has not yet been spotted in “The Empire State,” the site of tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary special event.

The source noted, “We have heard from no one in WWE who believes Chris Jericho will be there tonight live in NYC.”

Expectations for a WWE return of “The Highlight of the Night” picked up steam over the weekend, when WWE Raw General Manager released his usual weekly social media video announcement with some updates for the coming week’s red brand show.

In the video, the red brand boss-man dropped one particular line that sparked the interest of the collective internet wrestling community.

“There are also three massive championship matches on the card,” Pearce said, before dropping the attention-grabbing line. “Who will break down the walls and walk out with gold?”

The “break the walls down” line was viewed by many as a not-so-subtle cryptic tease in reference to Chris Jericho, whose iconic WWE theme music features the line “break the walls down!” at the start of the catchy-tune.

As we noted earlier today via Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, the Adam Pearce line about Chris Jericho was not a coincidence.

At all.

“They are definitely pushing for a big walk-up because Adam Pearce talked about breaking down the walls on purpose,” Meltzer stated. “Which fuels the idea Chris Jericho is returning.”

Meltzer added, “We don’t have it confirmed, but many believe that is the case. If not Monday, then by the end of the month.”

Prior to the buzz for a potential Chris Jericho return at tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary “Stranger Things Night” themed show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY., rumors were making the rounds regarding a potential Chris Jericho surprise return in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 31, 2026.

