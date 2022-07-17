ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham showed up at today’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando without the title belt.

This hasn’t happened before in any of his previous AEW appearances. It’s possible the Gresham match was taped for an episode of Dark that will air after ROH Death Before Dishonor, which happens on July 23, where he is currently scheduled to defend against Claudio Castagnoli at that event.

There’s speculation that this might have revealed the outcome of that upcoming match.