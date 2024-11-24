It’s “Selection Sunday,” and you know what that means …

As noted, AEW will announce Continental Classic competitors for this year’s tournament later today.

New TNT Champion Daniel Garcia was the first to officially declare for the tourney, which will also feature reigning AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada.

According to a report by Fightful Select, the following competitors have been considered for the upcoming AEW Continental Classic tourney:

* Kyle Fletcher

* Ricochet

* Will Ospreay

* Darby Allin

* Shelton Benjamin

* Claudio Castagnoli

Make sure to check back later today for the official announcement from AEW regarding AEW Continental Classic tournament competitors.