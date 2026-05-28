WWE’s return to the premium live event space goes down this weekend.

And the early favorites are starting to surface.

One source is reporting that the expected favorites to win their matches heading into the special WWE international PLE this coming Sunday in Turin, Italy are WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Brock Lesnar.

Reigns is scheduled to defend his title against Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat showdown, while Ripley squares off against Jade Cargill and Lesnar battles Oba Femi in a pair of WrestleMania 42 rematches.

Also advertised for the 5/31 PLE is Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)