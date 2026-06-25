With WWE Night of Champions set for this Saturday, June 27, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, some potential spoilers regarding the company’s current creative direction have begun making the rounds behind the scenes.

According to a source familiar with WWE’s future plans, several matches on the card already have internal favorites, although creative remains fluid and subject to change.

Among the expected outcomes, Cody Rhodes is currently favored to leave Saudi Arabia still holding the Undisputed WWE Championship following his triple-threat title defense against Sami Zayn and Gunther. Elsewhere, Trick Williams is reportedly expected to retain the WWE United States Championship against Ricky Saints, while IYO SKY is said to be the leading choice to win the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament.

One championship match appears to be generating less certainty internally. While there is a belief that Tiffany Stratton will successfully defend her Women’s United States Championship against Jade Cargill, sources indicate that confidence in that outcome is not nearly as strong as it is for some of the other projected results on the card.

As for Seth Rollins’ steel cage showdown with Bron Breakker, those familiar with the situation noted that multiple finishes have been discussed in recent weeks. Because of that, no clear favorite has emerged internally, making the bout one of the most unpredictable matches heading into the event.

The King of the Ring tournament finals are expected to feature Jey Uso and Oba Femi, but sources describe plans for that match as being kept particularly close to the vest. There are reportedly creative arguments for either competitor emerging victorious.

Femi remains positioned for a potential trilogy program with Brock Lesnar, while Uso has once again found himself tied to the evolving Bloodline storylines. With major directions available for both men coming out of Night of Champions, WWE is said to have viable creative options regardless of which superstar is ultimately crowned King of the Ring.

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(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)