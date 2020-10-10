As noted earlier, the 2020 Supplemental WWE Draft will air later today, Saturday, during Talking Smack on the free version of the WWE Network. You can click here for the Draft picks from Night 1 on SmackDown, and news on the Superstar pools changing.

It was revealed earlier that free agents coming out of Night 1, which are Superstars from the Friday night pool who were not drafted by either brand on SmackDown, are Humberto Carrillo, Mickie James, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Shorty G, and Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado).

In an update on the free agents, Fightful Select reports that the plan as of Friday night was to move Tucker and Gulak to RAW. Carrillo would also stay on RAW.

This means that Heavy Machinery is breaking up as Otis stayed on SmackDown.

It was also reported that the plan as of Friday night was to move Murphy to SmackDown, and to keep Kalisto on SmackDown.

This means that Murphy will join Seth Rollins on SmackDown, and The Mysterio Family. This also means that Lucha House Party may be splitting up, if they plan to send Dorado and Metalik to RAW.

