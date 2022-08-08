WWE officials have talked about possibly bringing Dexter Lumis back to the company.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE higher-ups were planning on reaching out to Lumis just last week. He was released from his WWE contract back in April, and has worked a few dates for the NWA since then.

There’s also talk of Johnny Gargano possibly returning. WWE Hall of Famer & Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels was reportedly tasked with reaching out to Gargano shortly after the recent management shake-up.

There’s no word yet on how those talks went. Gargano has been a free agent since December.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.