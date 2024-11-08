The New Day will be splitting up in the near future.

Over the past few months, there have been rising tensions between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on Monday Night RAW. WWE recently announced that there will be a 10th anniversary celebration for the group on an upcoming episode of RAW. The group made their in-ring debut on November 28, 2014.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The New Day are expected to split and it’s possible the breakup will happen during the anniversary show.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, WWE has already filmed a lot of content for The New Day’s 10th anniversary.

It has been reported that next year’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event is expected to take place in London, England.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning a major European tour that will be taking place from March 14 to March 31. This tour will include six television tapings and a series of live events.

While AEW had hoped to hold its Forbidden Door pay-per-view event at the O2 Arena in August, WWE’s extensive schedule at the venue could delay AEW’s announcement and ticket sales until after March. This is all going to depend on WWE’s specific arrangements with the arena.

The O2 Arena can hold 20,000 fans for wrestling.