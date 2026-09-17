Logan Paul may have to wait a little longer before making his WWE in-ring return.

Paul revealed in late August that he was “semi-cleared” while recovering from the injury he suffered on May 23. However, his latest vlog indicates that a full return remains several weeks away.

While joking backstage about his clearance status, Paul was quickly shut down by Michael Hayes, who told him that he would not be cleared until at least November.

“You’re not. You’re not cleared until at least November. This came from Bruce and Paul.”

Paul later spoke with WWE medical personnel and Triple H about his recovery timeline. One doctor told Paul that he was looking at approximately five-and-a-half months from the date of the injury before being cleared to return.

With Paul suffering the injury on May 23, that timetable would put a potential return around early November, lining up with what Hayes told him backstage.