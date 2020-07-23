 Possible Title Match for WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX"

Dakota Kai vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is likely for the “Takeover: XXX” event planned for SummerSlam Weekend on August 22.

Kai attacked Shirai last week and then WWE released the following video package with Kai taunting the champ:

