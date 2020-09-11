The WWE Clash of Champions opponent for RAW Women’s Champion Asuka remains up in the air, but there are a few possibilities.

The original plan for Clash of Champions had Asuka defending against current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Baszler vs. Asuka is less likely to happen at Clash of Champions now unless Baszler and Nia Jax drop the titles, which likely won’t happen before the pay-per-view.

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott have earned a title shot from Jax and Baszler, but WWE has not confirmed when that match will happen. It’s very possible that the match will be saved for Clash of Champions.

It seems too early for WWE to take the Women’s Tag Team Titles off Jax and Baszler, but anything is possible, especially with the push they are giving The Riott Squad. Baszler at one point was scheduled to win the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and Money In the Bank, so she has also been considered for a singles title run this year.

Asuka is set to defend her title against Mickie James on Monday’s RAW show, but there has been no talk of that feud carrying over to Clash of Champions.

Another possible Clash opponent for Asuka is Natalya, who is tied into the storyline with Asuka, Mickie and Lana. Natalya has been discussed for a RAW Women’s Title shot at different times in recent months, but it never materialized.

WWE Clash of Champions takes place on September 27 from the Amway Center in Orlando. Stay tuned for updates on the card, which currently looks like this:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

