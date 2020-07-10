Possible Title Matches for WWE SummerSlam

Matt Riddle could get his first big main roster title shot at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Riddle defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match when making his blue brand debut last month, setting up the future title shot. Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin has been pushed on TV as of late, with the idea of Riddle defeating Corbin to get the title shot from Styles at SummerSlam.

Another rumored match for SummerSlam is Andrade and Angel Garza vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. It’s also possible that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defend their titles against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam. That title match will take place during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode, but this may lead to a rematch at SummerSlam with some sort of stipulation.

Another top title match rumored for SummerSlam is The Fiend vs. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Strowman has been feuding with Bray Wyatt for a few months now, and that feud will continue with a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view on July 19. It’s believed that Wyatt will bring back The Fiend to challenge Strowman for the title.

As we’ve noted, Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is also being considered for the biggest show of the summer.

SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on August 23 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It was previously scheduled for the TD Garden in Boston but that was changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay tuned for updates on the SummerSlam card.

