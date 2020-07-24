Possible Tournament for the WWE NXT UK Brand Revealed

It looks like there could be a tournament taking place for the WWE NXT UK brand in the near future.

WWE filed to trademark two names on July 20 – Heritage Cup and NXT UK Heritage Cup.

The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

Heritage Cup: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment:

NXT UK Heritage Cup: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

The NXT UK brand has been on somewhat of a hiatus for a few months now due to the coronavirus pandemic. The weekly NXT UK show still airs on the WWE Network but they’ve been airing “Best Of” specials while they are unable to hold TV tapings. The NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” event is still scheduled for Sunday, October 25 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. It was originally scheduled for April 26, but had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s no word yet no what the Heritage Cup is, or when they plan to announce a return to normal operations for the brand. Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.