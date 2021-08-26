It looks like the 2021 Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Sam’s Town Live is located at the Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall.

It was recently announced that Bound For Glory will take place on Saturday, October 23. Fightful Select now reports that the event is expected to take place at the Sam’s Town venue. It’s also expected that Sam’s Town will be used for the Impact TV tapings in November.

It was recently reported at this link how Impact officials were talking about a possible permanent move to Vegas. Sam’s Town was the potential venue for that move, if it happens, as the company has ran Sam’s Town Live in the past. ROH has also used Sam’s Town.

Impact should be confirming the Bound For Glory venue soon. Stay tuned for updates.

