RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter to issue an update after missing Monday’s WWE RAW.

As noted, Lynch posted before RAW to announce that she would be missing the show. She posted a hospital photo and said Bianca Belair fractured her voice box during the main event of Sunday’s WWE live event in Allentown, PA, which saw Lynch retain over Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat. It was later reported that Lynch was suffering from a legitimate injury, and that she was expected to be back in the ring in two weeks, but details were not available. It was also noted that she was backstage at RAW, but being held off the show.

In an update, Lynch posted another update after RAW and said no fracture of the voice box and no amount of spitting up blood will keep her from retaining her title at WrestleMania 38.

“No fracture, no spitting blood, no whipping is going to keep me from keeping a title no one has beat me for in 3 years. You’ve only made me more dangerous @BiancaBelairWWE,” she wrote.

Lynch’s tweet includes a raspy promo where she says Belair hit her as hard as she could, fracturing her voice box. Lynch said she was hit so hard she was spitting blood all over the arena on Sunday night, but she made it to RAW but found Belair had ran away. Lynch continued her promo and said Belair is doing anything she can do to get an advantage before their WrestleMania Saturday match, pointing to how Belair scarred up her “mom bod” last week. Lynch finished the promo by saying Belair has no idea of the lengths she is willing to go to keep the most important thing on her shoulder at WrestleMania.

Furthermore, a fan has tweeted a clip from Sunday’s WWE live event in Allentown. The post-match angle reveals how Belair punched Lynch in the throat, and then hit her with the KOD. Lynch immediately clutched her throat after the shot to the throat, but took the KOD and then left to be checked out. You can see that clip below.

There is no word on if Lynch will still be out of action for two weeks as WWE has not announced an official injury update as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Lynch’s full backstage promo below, along with footage from Sunday’s RAW live event:

No fracture, no spitting blood, no whipping is going to keep me from keeping a title no one has beat me for in 3 years. You’ve only made me more dangerous @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/N16ZfMPMfb — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 8, 2022

This is the end of last nights event, the punch from Bianca before the KOD could’ve been what hurt Becky but I’m not 100% sure #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/C4eYEzmza4 — Fazcoasters (@Fazcoasters) March 8, 2022

