Brock Lesnar has reportedly been considered for a WWE Title shot at WrestleMania 37 next year.

While Lesnar is currently a free agent from WWE as his contract expired earlier this year, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lesnar had been discussed for a match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 next year, if McIntyre keeps the WWE Title until then.

It’s no secret that there have been talks of McIntyre dropping the WWE Title to Randy Orton. Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge, with the title on the line, was also discussed for WrestleMania 37.

Lesnar has been away from WWE since dropping the title to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. That is also when his WWE contract expired. The contract negotiations between Lesnar and WWE recently hit an impasse, but sources still expect Lesnar to eventually return to work for WWE.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021, from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It should be noted that no direction has been decided on for the WrestleMania main events.

