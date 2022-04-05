2022 WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner is scheduled to be at tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT 2.0.

There’s no word yet on if Rick will be appearing on tonight’s show with his son, new NXT Champion Bron Breakker, but PWInsider reports that Steiner will be in attendance for the taping.

Rick and Scott Steiner were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2022 Class on Friday night in Dallas. They were inducted by Breakker, who came up short against Dolph Ziggler at Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event, but then won the NXT Title from Ziggler at last night’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 and be sure to join us later on for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from Stand & Deliver

* New NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns as a two-time champion

* Tony D’Angelo and AJ Galante continue their Stand & Deliver celebration

* New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defend against former champion Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* New NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will speak

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.