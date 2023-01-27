It looks like WWE NXT Superstars may be featured in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match this weekend.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez were brought to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble event.

The 2022 Rumble did not feature any NXT Superstars, and there’s been no word yet on if NXT talents will be used this year.

Natalya is also in town for the Royal Rumble, but it’s possible that she is just there to do promotional work. She has been out of action since November after undergoing surgery to repair a broken nose.

