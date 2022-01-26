Tommaso Ciampa returned to WWE NXT on this week’s show and will team with NXT Champion Bron Breakker next Tuesday night for what appears to be a big Handicap Match.

Breakker has been feuding with Legado del Fantasma for a few weeks now, likely for a title match against Santos Escobar at Vengeance Day on Tuesday, February 15. You can click here for the current announced line-up for Vengeance Day.

After an in-ring altercation, this week’s NXT saw Escobar challenge Breakker to find a tag team partner for next week, or face Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in a Handicap Match. At the end of the show, Breakker was leaving to the parking lot when a SUV pulled up and Legado del Fantasma jumped out. They stalked Breakker but before a fight could break out, Ciampa appeared and stood with Breakker. Breakker mentioned that a 2-on-3 match sounds good for next week, and Legado del Fantasma then drove away. NXT went off the air with Breakker and Ciampa shaking hands.

WWE then announced Ciampa and Breakker vs. Escobar, Mendoza and Wilde for next week’s show. It was indicated that this would be a standard tag team match with Mendoza and Wild representing Legado del Fantasma, but Breakker said this will be a 2-on-3 Handicap Match.

Ciampa has been away from NXT TV since dropping the NXT Title to Breakker at New Year’s Evil on January 4. He has appeared on WWE Main Event twice, defeating T-BAR and Akira Tozawa, and defeated Pete Dunne in a SmackDown dark match on January 7.

WWE has also announced Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez for next week’s NXT.

Jade has been trying to convince Gonzalez to team up with her in the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but Gonzalez doesn’t believe Jade has what it takes. This week’s show featured an altercation at the WWE Performance Center but developmental trainees got in between them to prevent a fight. Jade said she wants to prove herself to Gonzalez, then insisted she is the one. Gonzalez said she needs a partner she can trust, and Jade asked her to let her prove it.

Next week’s NXT will feature another big multi-man match as Imperium (Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) goes up against The Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers).

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT 2.0 episode. Below are a few related shots from this week’s show:

