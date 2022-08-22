WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is reportedly in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for tonight’s RAW. There is no word yet on if she will be appearing during the RAW broadcast.

Phoenix has not appeared on main roster WWE TV since she and her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, defeated The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble back in January. Beth has been in attendance for at least one RAW taping since Edge returned to TV this summer.

On a related note, The Rated R Superstar took to Twitter to hype tonight’s hometown return match against Damian Priest.

“I’m home. Edge vs Priest. Toronto. Tonight. #RAW,” he wrote.

It’s believed that a match with Edge and The Judgment Day will be announced for WWE Clash at The Castle during tonight’s RAW, perhaps with a partner for Edge.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.

