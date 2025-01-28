The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2025 begins winding down with the final red brand show tonight.

Ahead of the January 27 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, which kicks off at 8/7c, some additional spoiler news and notes have surfaced.

Carmelo Hayes is backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw, taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Additionally, Brandi Rhodes—wife of Cody Rhodes—has also been spotted backstage.

Jimmy Uso has reportedly been seen in Atlanta today, but his involvement with Raw remains unclear, as he has not been seen backstage at the event.

Previously, rumors suggested that Bill Goldberg was expected to appear at tonight’s WWE Raw in Atlanta. However, there has been no recent indication of his participation, and it’s now believed that he is not scheduled for the show.

In injury updates, Dakota Kai sustained an unspecified injury last week, which has now been confirmed as a concussion. She will remain out of action until she clears WWE’s concussion protocol.

The WWE 2K25 cover reveal on the show is expected to be of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. That is not yet confirmed, but is the word making the rounds heading into tonight’s show.

Finally, celebrities are in the house tonight. In something that has become even more of a tradition in recent weeks and months, one of those celebrities will be getting involved in the action. Rapper Quavo is set to interact with Jey Uso. YouTuber Kai Cenat will also be on hand at tonight’s show.

For those interested, you can also check out a Complete WWE Raw Spoiler Listing For Tonight’s Royal Rumble Go-Home Show (1/27/2025) right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite & Wrestle Votes)