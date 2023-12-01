Roman Reigns will not be off WWE television for the remainder of the year as once planned, as he is slated to appear on the December 15 SmackDown. He’s also booked for two SmackDown shows in January.

As previously reported, WWE has no plans to have LA Knight face Reigns in a rematch at the Royal Rumble after Reigns beat Knight at Crown Jewel to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

In the latest edition of the newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is talking about Reigns’ Rumble opponent, with Randy Orton being one of the names considered. Kevin Owens and Knight were speculated to be possibilities as well.