Several local FOX affiliates have been notified that they may require interruptions during tonight’s WWE SmackDown broadcast to update the condition of President Trump as he’s been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center following his positive COVID-19 test, according to Fightful Select.

This would happen regardless of programming, but FOX has prepared affiliates for the possible changes.

