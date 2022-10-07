WWE RAW Superstar Matt Riddle is reportedly backstage for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere.

There’s no word yet on what Riddle might be doing tonight, but PWInsider adds that Seth Rollins is not backstage at SmackDown, and is not expected to be there tonight. He is currently in Philadelphia for Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Extreme Rules will feature Riddle vs. Rollins in the return of the Fight Pit structure, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special referee.

Riddle is not one of the Superstars advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website.

You can click here for significant spoiler notes for tonight’s SmackDown season premiere, and you can click here for the episode preview.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.