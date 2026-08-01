Kevin Owens is in Minneapolis ahead of WWE SummerSlam weekend.

The former world champion is in town before WWE’s biggest event of the summer, fueling further speculation about his long-awaited return to television.

Owens has been sidelined for well over a year after suffering a serious neck injury, keeping him out of action while recovering from the setback.

There is currently no word on whether Owens is scheduled to appear during either night of SummerSlam, but his presence in Minneapolis comes after reports earlier today indicated that both Owens and Randy Orton are expected back in WWE “imminently.”

WWE SummerSlam takes place across August 1 and August 2 from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)