The post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT is scheduled to air next Friday night.

The TNT schedule currently lists next week’s Dynamite episode for Friday, June 4 at 10pm ET, instead of the usual Wednesday night timeslot. The change was made due to the NBA Playoffs airing on TNT.

This week’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of Dynamite will also air on Friday night at 10pm ET due to the NBA Playoffs airing on Wednesday.

Stay tuned for more on AEW Dynamite. Below is the current line-up for Friday’s go-home show:

* Jade Cargill issues an open challenge

* Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page

* A celebration of The Inner Circle and their best moments

* Double Or Nothing weigh-in for Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* Darby Allin with Sting vs. Cezar Bononi with Ryan Nemeth

* Hikaru Shida celebrates her one year anniversary as AEW Women’s World Champion

* Orange Cassidy will respond to Kenny Omega’s offer to defer his AEW World Title shot in the Triple Threat at Double Or Nothing

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Dante Martin

