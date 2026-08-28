Earlier this month, it was reported that Slick had undergone open heart surgery and was recovering in the ICU following a heart attack.

Now, there’s an update — straight from Slick himself.

Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers shared the news on social media, passing along the following statement from Slick:

“A DIRECT UPDATE FROM SLICK: HE IS HOME, RESTING AND RECOVERING.

This update comes from Slick himself.

At his request, our mutual friend James Radford contacted me with a message Slick wanted shared directly with everyone here at Book Pro Wrestlers.

Following his heart attack and open-heart surgery, Slick is now home and continuing his recovery. What happened was serious, and the road ahead will require time and rest, but the most important news today is that he is home.

Slick especially wanted to thank everyone who has prayed for him, sent well wishes or left words of encouragement. He is deeply grateful for the love that has been shown to him during an incredibly difficult time.

If you would like to leave Slick a personal message, please do so in the comments below. Your messages will be shared with him, and he will have the opportunity to see just how many people throughout the wrestling world are thinking about him.

While Slick concentrates on getting stronger, he will be unable to travel and make appearances for the immediate future. His medical and everyday expenses continue to accumulate while that appearance income is unavailable.

For anyone who has asked how they can help, Slick has given his blessing for us to share his official Cash App:

$1RevKenneth

Any assistance is entirely voluntary and sincerely appreciated. If you are unable to contribute financially, your prayers, encouraging words and shares remain every bit as meaningful.

Slick has also told us that he plans to record a video from home specifically for everyone here. He will be sending it directly to me, and as soon as it arrives, I will share it with all of you on Book Pro Wrestlers.

For now, let’s continue surrounding Slick with the same love, prayer and support that he has felt throughout this ordeal.”