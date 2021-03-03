There was some concern over WWE United States Champion Riddle after he took a rough spill at the end of Monday’s RAW match with Mustafa Ali when the finish went awry. Fightful Select reports that Riddle is fine and didn’t seem injured when coming through the curtain on Monday night.

On a related note, Riddle has received new “stallion” themed side plated for the United States Title belt.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.