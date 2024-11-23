When the cameras stopped rolling for the November 22 episode of WWE SmackDown, the action continued inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Following the 11/22 live episode on the USA Network, The OG Bloodline and CM Punk remained in the ring, with “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman on the ring apron proudly watching on at the assembled WarGames team for WWE Survivor Series 2024.

WWE released exclusive post-show footage via their official YouTube channel, which shows the aftermath of the return of CM Punk and the news that he would be the fifth team member for The OG Bloodline.

The OG Bloodline stood side-by-side and threw up the ones, while “The Best in the World” stood next to them doing his own GTS (Go To Sleep) gesture.

In addition to that, WWE also released the complete segment that featured the returns of Heyman and Punk, which has already pulled over 1.5 million views as of less than 12 hours after being shared on the company’s YouTube channel.

Watch the complete saga involving The Bloodline from the 11/22 episode of WWE SmackDown below.