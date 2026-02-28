Bronson Reed is officially on the road to recovery.

Just four days after suffering a torn biceps on Monday Night Raw, Reed underwent surgery and surfaced with an encouraging update for fans late Friday night.

The powerhouse shared a photo on Instagram showing himself in a hospital bed, surrounded by medical equipment and his arm secured in braces (see photo below).

Despite the serious nature of the injury, his message was short and optimistic.

“Surgery done,” Reed wrote. “Tomorrow is DAY ONE. The road back.”

The injury occurred during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on Raw. Reed was reportedly scheduled to win the bout but was unable to continue after tearing his biceps mid-match.

As a result, Jey Uso picked up the victory instead.

However, that wasn’t the end of the chaos.

On SmackDown, Uso was attacked by a mystery assailant, which ultimately opened the door for Logan Paul to win a subsequent match and claim Uso’s spot in the final field for tonight’s Elimination Chamber bout.

A wild ripple effect from one unfortunate injury.

Now, Reed begins what is expected to be a lengthy recovery process as he looks ahead to making his eventual return to WWE television.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place live on February 28 from the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

