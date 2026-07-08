El Hijo del Vikingo is on the road to recovery.

AAA Lucha Libre star El Hijo del Vikingo has shared an update after successfully undergoing knee surgery. The reigning AAA Latin American Champion took to social media this week, posting photos of himself on crutches while thanking fans for their support and revealing that he would undergo the procedure on Tuesday.

The injury reportedly occurred just hours before Vikingo was scheduled to defend his championship against EK Prosper on last week’s NXT. Instead of the planned title bout, WWE aired an angle showing Keanu Carver standing over an injured Vikingo. Prosper would later face Carver in a replacement match, picking up the victory.

Following the surgery, Vikingo confirmed that the operation was successful in a message posted to Instagram.

“Nothing will be the same again, but everything can be better than it ever was. HDLV family everything was a success thanks to God 🙏 Thank you my beautiful doll @aleidis_oficial.”

There is currently no timetable for Vikingo’s return to the ring as he begins his rehabilitation following the successful procedure.