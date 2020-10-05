As noted earlier, Triple H announced during his media call after WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” that NXT Champion Finn Balor was taken to a local hospital for x-rays on his jaw, and that Kyle O’Reilly was being evaluated as well. Both competitors bled from the mouth during the Takeover main event, which saw Balor retain his title.

In an update, WWE has announced that O’Reilly suffered several broken teeth during the match with Balor. He is being evaluated for additional injuries.

It was also announced that Balor is being evaluated for potential facial fractures. He was taken to a local hospital for CAT scans to determine if he suffered any fractures of the face during the match.

Stay tuned for more on Balor and O’Reilly. Below is WWE’s full announcement:

