This week’s WWE NXT episode on Syfy ended with Kyle O’Reilly attacking Adam Cole with a steel chair, then dropping him head-first onto the steel ring steps.

The NXT main event featured Cole defeating Bronson Reed in singles action. After the match, Cole stood tall at ringside until O’Reilly attacked with a chair. O’Reilly then drove Cole into the steps with a suplex. The show went off the air with O’Reilly being warned as officials tended to Cole.

Below is post-show video of NXT officials helping Cole to the back after the attack.

It was teased earlier this month that Cole vs. O’Reilly III will take place soon, possibly at Takeover 36 on Sunday, August 22 during WWE SummerSlam Weekend.

O’Reilly defeated Cole in an Unsanctioned Match back at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two during WrestleMania 37 Weekend. Cole won the rematch, a standard singles bout, at the NXT Great American Bash on July 6.

Stay tuned for more on Cole and O’Reilly. Below are videos related to this week’s show closer:

