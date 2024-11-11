A big potential title vs. title match has been added to the annual NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show next year.

Shingo Takagi will defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Konosuke Takeshita in what will be a title versus title bout if “The Alpha” is still AEW International Champion when the show takes place on January 4, 2025.

Featured below is the official announcement for the Wrestle Kingdom 19 show on 1/4: