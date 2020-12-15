Actor Tom “Tiny Lister,” best known to WWE fans as Zeus, was found dead last week in his Marina Del Rey apartment in Los Angeles.

At the time, TMZ reported that he wasn’t transported to a hospital after police found him. He was 62-years-old. New details have surfaced regarding his cause of death.

Zeus’ manager, Cindy Cowan, told CNN that the movie star had been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 in the days leading up to his passing.

She noted his symptoms “got really bad, really quick” and she added that he “couldn’t breathe and felt very weak.”

“It literally went so fast,” Cowan added before noting that Lister didn’t test positive for the virus before he passed away. An autopsy is being done so expect an official ruling in the coming weeks.