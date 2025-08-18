Ilja Dragunov has been cleared for an in-ring return after being sidelined with a torn ACL since September 2024.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is holding off until they find the right creative direction to bring back the former NXT Champion. Bodyslam.net adds that while his comeback is still a few weeks out, Dragunov’s name has been coming up in internal creative talks as recently as last week.

Dragunov’s last match took place on September 28th, 2024, at a WWE SuperShow in Columbus, Georgia.

New details have emerged regarding what Women’s World Champion Naomi may reveal during her highly-anticipated segment on tonight’s edition of WWE RAW.

Naomi was recently pulled from a scheduled title defense, sparking speculation among fans that she may be dealing with an injury — or possibly a pregnancy.

According to Bodyslam.net’s Masked J, Naomi is expected to address her medical situation on the show, with one source noting that some within WWE believe she may be preparing to vacate the championship.

Adding to the intrigue, Naomi’s father Derek Mack took to Instagram to hype her appearance, writing, “Tune in on Monday Night Raw, it’s gonna be epic! 🔥”

Naomi won the WWE Women’s World Championship at Evolution 2, successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.