Ring of Honor has announced that McGuinness will challenge Lee Moriarty for the ROH Pure Championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor on August 21, with a major stipulation attached to the bout.

If McGuinness is unable to dethrone Moriarty, he will never wrestle in ROH again.

The odds are already stacked against the former ROH World Champion. Moriarty has defeated McGuinness twice in singles competition, first under traditional Pure Rules and later in a 30-minute Iron Man Match.

ROH also confirmed two additional championship matches for the pay-per-view. Athena will put the ROH Women’s World Championship on the line against Hazuki. Athena has held the title for more than 1,300 days after capturing it at Final Battle on December 10, 2022, and has successfully defended the championship 37 times during her historic reign.

In addition, Bandido is set to defend the ROH World Championship against Nick Wayne at Death Before Dishonor on August 21.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2026 goes down on August 21 from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/21 for complete ROH Death Before Dishonor Results coverage.

"No man can touch my reign. No woman can live up to my legacy." ROH Women's World Champion @athenapalmer_fg, sends a message to her #ROHDBD opponent @0929_hazuki! Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/VBbR8vToFx — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 1, 2026

"Honor doesn't win championships; talent does." At #ROHDBD on August 21st, @thenickwayne will get a chance at @bandidowrestler for the ROH World Championship! Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/rJTfNGKMtl — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 1, 2026