While appearing on Talk Is Jericho, Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer discussed Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE amidst the hush money scandal that the WWE Board of Directors is investigating.

For years, McMahon stated he would never retire, but this scandal changed that. With McMahon fighting the government during the steroid trials, many fans didn’t expect to see McMahon retire solely on this current scandal.

“Obviously there was something huge. I’m sure it was not a voluntary decision, but it was one of those things where you are now in a position where you’re going to hurt the company. I do believe that if Vince McMahon thought that he was going to hurt the company by staying that he would leave. I think that’s the one thing he would do. He’s not gonna take his legacy down. The WWE is his life legacy. He’s gonna be there long after he’s gone. I don’t think he wants to be the one to take it down, I think he wants it to live forever.”

H/T to SEScoops for the transcript