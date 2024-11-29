A big potential spoiler has surfaced ahead of tonight’s TNA Turning Point 2024 special event, which takes place as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

According to one source, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is backstage at tonight’s TNA Wrestling show.

All signs point to him making his TNA debut during the event.

Although nothing has been officially announced, Riddle would be a fitting replacement for Trey Miguel in the six-man tag team match if TNA decides to go that route.

As noted, travel issues forced Trey Miguel off of tonight’s show, and TNA has promised to make an announcement regarding his replacement for the match alongside Zachary Wentz and KUSHIDA against The Hardys duo of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy and their partner, Ace Austin.

Obviously Riddle’s natural laid-back personality and style would blend perfectly with The Rascalz’ “treehouse” vibe.

UPDATE: Due to travel complications, Trey Miguel will not be able to compete tonight at #TNATurningPoint. A replacement will be named tonight. pic.twitter.com/yhUJkXLNSK — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 29, 2024

