A major surprise may be awaiting WWE fans at tonight’s Royal Rumble event, as a notable participant has been discussed for one of the Royal Rumble matches.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Jade Cargill’s name has been brought up in discussions for the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and she was even present at rehearsals on Thursday. However, it’s important to keep in mind that plans in WWE are subject to change.

The former AEW wrestler has been training at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL since joining WWE several months ago with fans eagerly awaiting her promotional debut in the ring.