Impact Wrestling will be taping two episodes of Impact on AXS TV on Saturday night, which will lead them all the way up to Bound for Glory next month.

Here are some backstage notes from the tapings, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

Joe Hendry is backstage at the taping. Delirious is also backstage and is slated to wrestle at the taping.

GCW’s Allie Katch is backstage. Her Monster’s Ball match against Jordynne Grace is scheduled to headline this Thursday’s Impact episode.

Bobby Fish is backstage but not slated to wrestle.

Expect the Call Your Shot Gauntlet to be added to Bound for Glory