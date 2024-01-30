NXT will be holding another episode of its weekly programming later this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Florida, a show that will also air on the USA network.

Fightful’s Corey Brennan has learned the following plans for the program, which you can check out below. WARNING…potential spoilers ahead.

-Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. LWO Dusty Rhodes Classic will open the show

-Von Wagner vs. Noam Dar Heritage Cup

-Elektra Lopez vs. Lola Vice

-Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

-Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams will have a face-to-face to close the show

SPOILERS:

-Fallon Henley vs. Arianna Grace will be added

-Ridge Holand vs. Lexis King will be added

-Omba Fem is to call out Dragon Lee

-Lyra will be on commentary during the Roxanne Perez match

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will get invovled in the main event