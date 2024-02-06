NXT will be holding another episode of its weekly programming later this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Florida, a show that will also air on the USA network.

Fightful’s Corey Brennan has learned the following plans for the program, which you can check out below. WARNING…potential spoilers ahead.

-Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker will kick off the show.

-Carmelo Hayes will cut a promo

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice

-Wren Sinclair & Fallon Henley vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

-Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

-Riley Osborne vs. Lexis King

SPOILERS

-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov will be out cutting a promo, but will be interrupted by Dijak. That match will be the show’s main event. Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker will be on commentary.

-Joe Gacy will get involved in the main event.

-Byron Saxton is set to do commentary tonight.

-The Family will be on the show tonight.