NXT will be holding another episode of its weekly programming later this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Florida, a show that will also air on the USA network.
Fightful’s Corey Brennan has learned the following plans for the program, which you can check out below. WARNING…potential spoilers ahead.
-Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker will kick off the show.
-Carmelo Hayes will cut a promo
-Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice
-Wren Sinclair & Fallon Henley vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend
-Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
-Riley Osborne vs. Lexis King
SPOILERS
-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov will be out cutting a promo, but will be interrupted by Dijak. That match will be the show’s main event. Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker will be on commentary.
-Joe Gacy will get involved in the main event.
-Byron Saxton is set to do commentary tonight.
-The Family will be on the show tonight.