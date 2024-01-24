NXT will be holding another episode of its weekly programming later this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Florida, a show that will also air on the USA network.
Fightful’s Corey Brennan has learned the following plans for the program, which you can check out below. WARNING…potential spoilers ahead.
-Axiom & Nathan Frazier vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin will open tonight’s broadcast. This is a Dusty Rhodes tag team classic matchup.
-Lola Vice vs. Supernova Sessions
-Dragon Lee vs. Scrypts
-Lash legend vs. Wren Sinclair
-Josh Briggs vs. Trick Williams
-Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria contract signing is set to close the show
SPOILERS:
-NXT North American Champion Oba Femi is going to be involved in the Dragon Lee match.
-Tatum Paxley is not listed, but will be invovled in someway for the final segment.
-Elektra Lopez is slated to do something in the Nova Sessions.
-William Regal did film a segment today. This comes after a report surfaced stating that he would be returning to television soo.
-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov will be doing commentary for the Trick Williams match.
-Metafour will be at ringside for the Lash Legend match.