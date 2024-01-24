NXT will be holding another episode of its weekly programming later this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Florida, a show that will also air on the USA network.

Fightful’s Corey Brennan has learned the following plans for the program, which you can check out below. WARNING…potential spoilers ahead.

-Axiom & Nathan Frazier vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin will open tonight’s broadcast. This is a Dusty Rhodes tag team classic matchup.

-Lola Vice vs. Supernova Sessions

-Dragon Lee vs. Scrypts

-Lash legend vs. Wren Sinclair

-Josh Briggs vs. Trick Williams

-Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria contract signing is set to close the show

SPOILERS:

-NXT North American Champion Oba Femi is going to be involved in the Dragon Lee match.

-Tatum Paxley is not listed, but will be invovled in someway for the final segment.

-Elektra Lopez is slated to do something in the Nova Sessions.

-William Regal did film a segment today. This comes after a report surfaced stating that he would be returning to television soo.

-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov will be doing commentary for the Trick Williams match.

-Metafour will be at ringside for the Lash Legend match.