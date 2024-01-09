NXT will be holding another episode of programming later this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Fightful’s Corey Brennan has learned some potential spoilers for tonight’s program, which you can check out below. In case you missed it in the sentence prior, SPOILERS ARE BELOW.

-Nikkita Lyons vs. Blair Davenport is set to open the show.

-Dragon Lee is slated to defended the NXT North American Championship against Lexis King in the main event. It is noted that this means that Lee got his visa situation figured out as he is back in the states.

Also scheduled for the show:

-The Family (TOny D’Angelo & Stacks) vs. OTM for the NXT tag team titles

-Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade

-Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker vs. Gallus Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament

-Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament