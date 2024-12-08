During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, Powerhouse Hobbs challenged Konosuke Takeshita for a future match for the AEW International Championship.

In a promo segment, Hobbs expressed his belief that the Don Callis Family had overlooked him, and he was determined to take everything from them.

Don Callis acknowledged that Hobbs deserved a title opportunity, but he added that Takeshita was currently tied up with matches in Japan and Portugal. Callis promised to get back to Hobbs about the challenge at a later time.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Powerhouse Hobbs wants a shot at the #AEW International Championship, but would Don Callis be willing to give it to him? Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs | @TheDonCallis | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/hMH2alKQWV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2024

Following this week’s episode of AEW Collision, we now have the updated lineups for next week’s Winter is Coming themed episodes of Dynamite and and Collision.

You can check out the updated cards for both shows below:

AEW Dynamite:

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa

AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match:

Will Ospreay (3 pts) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (6 pts)

AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match:

Brody King (3 pts) vs. Ricochet (3 pts)

Dynamite Dozen Ring #1 Contenders Match Match:

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Jon Moxley & PAC vs. Orange Cassidy & Jay White

AEW Collision:

NJPW x AEW International Women’s Cup Qualifier Final:

Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match:

Kazuchika Okada (4 pts) vs. The Beast Mortos (0 pts)

