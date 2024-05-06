Powerhouse Hobbs will be on the sidelines for a bit.

On Sunday, The Don Callis Family member in AEW surfaced on social media to confirm reports regarding a knee injury he suffered during his IWGP Championship showdown against Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Not sure what to say. Injuries happen and we deal with them,” Hobbs wrote via a statement released via X. “We recalibrate, we rebuild, we reinvent. The real test is the comeback. I’ve been told I’ll come back like nothing ever happened. So, why do I feel so angry right now? Why do I feel so disappointed? It’s because that’s all bullshit. Nobody comes back the same after any injury. The only choice is to come back better.”

Hobbs continued, “As I sit here on this Island of Darkness, I have thousands of questions running through my mind nonstop. The doctors tell me not to worry. Just HEAL and RECOVER. They have no idea that this is nothing compared to the hell I’ve been through. Just rest assured when I come back that I’m bringing Hell with me.”

The knee injury will reportedly require surgery.