He has arrived.

The former All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Powerhouse Hobbs, a former TNT Champion and member of Team Taz and more recently, The Opps, made his expected WWE debut as the fourteenth entrant in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

“He was once known as Powerhouse Hobbs …ladies and gentlemen welcome Royce Keys to WWE,” Michael Cole said as the former AEW star came out with his “Powerhouse Hobbs” name initially appearing on the big screen, before transitioning into the expected “Royce Keys” name.

Cole also spoke about how Keys has had a rough life, and there is a lot of back story to get into when it comes to the newest addition to the WWE roster.

Keys made some eliminations in the match, before being tossed out himself several minutes later in a collective effort by members of The Vision.

As noted, Hobbs recently parted ways with AEW, turning down a rumored lucrative offer from Tony Khan to jump-ship to WWE, where hs is rumored to debut on the main roster, skipping the WWE NXT developmental scene along the way.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.